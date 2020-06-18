Trump Signs Uighur Rights Act Allowing New Sanctions on China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed an act into a law that condemns alleged Chinese violation the Uighur minority's rights and expands the president's authority to impose new sanctions on East Asian nation, the White House said in a statement.

"On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the President signed into law... the 'Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020,' which condemns gross human rights violations of specified ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China and other purposes, including specified authority to impose sanctions on certain foreign persons," the statement said on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a congressional panel that the United States plans to strongly enforce laws on forced labor to prevent an inflow of goods made by Uighurs and other Muslim groups put to work against their will in camps in China.

China has been criticized for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in "re-education camps" under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism as of last summer.

Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.