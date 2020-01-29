Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement Into Law

US President Donald Trump signed the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement into law at the White House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement into law at the White House on Wednesday.

"Today we are ending the NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement] nightmare," Trump said, adding that the occasion is a historic one.