Trump Signs US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal Into Law

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement into law at the White House on Wednesday.

"The USMCA is the largest, most significant, modern and balanced trade agreement in history. All of our countries will benefit greatly, Trump said.

Trump thanked select members of Congress for their work on the trade agreement and said the USMCA has the potential to create nearly 600,000 jobs and generate up to $235 billion in economic activity.

The US president also emphasized the benefits stemming from the USMCA to US workers, particularly to farmers and auto workers.

The US became the second country to ratify the USMCA after Mexico.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that he expected the trade agreement to be ratified in parliament by today. However, the Liberal minority government has backtracked from hard deadlines after it was pressed by the opposition to conduct a more extensive review of the agreement.

Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian envoy in the USMCA negotiations, have both called on parliamentarians for the review to go forth without undue delays.

