Trump Signs Uyghur Rights Act Allowing New Sanctions on China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has signed an act into a law that condemns alleged Chinese violation the Uyghur minority's rights and expands the president's authority to impose new sanctions on East Asian nation, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the President signed into law... the 'Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020,' which condemns gross human rights violations of specified ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China and other purposes, including specified authority to impose sanctions on certain foreign persons," the statement read.