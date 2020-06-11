Trump, Sisi Discuss Ways to Resume Libya Talks, Departure of Foreign Forces - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed ways to resume the peace talks of the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission and the departure of foreign forces from the country, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

"Today, [President Donald Trump] spoke with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. President Trump praised President El-Sisi's efforts last weekend to promote political reconciliation and de-escalation in the Libyan conflict," Deere said via Twitter on Wednesday. "The two leaders discussed ways to resume the United Nations' 5+5 ceasefire talks and the departure of all foreign forces from Libya."