Trump Skips G7 Climate Session Citing Meetings With Merkel, Modi - White House

US President Donald Trump was a no-show at the G7 session on climate due to previously scheduled meetings with top officials from India and Germany, the White House said on Monday

"The President had scheduled meetings and bilaterals with Germany and India, so a senior member of the Administration attended in his stead," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

In the past, Trump's withdrawal of the United States from the Paris accord on climate change has been widely criticized by other members of the G7, all of whom support the deal. Trump claims the accord would have sacrificed economic growth in the Unite States.

Trump said later on Twitter that he had a "productive" meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and "great" talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.