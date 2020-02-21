Trump Slams Academy for Awarding 'Parasite' as Best Picture Over Trade Row With S. Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US President Donald Trump criticized the decision of the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to award South Korea's "Parasite" as the best picture over trade differences with South Korea.

On February 9, the ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards took place. "Parasite" by Bong Joon-ho was named the best picture and the best international feature film, which has never happened before. The movie was also awarded for the best original screenplay, while Bong was chosen as the best director.

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it? The winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade.

On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know ... Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back, please?" Trump said on late Thursday during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs.

Trump has been revising US trade relations with various countries since he came to power in January 2017. The US pressure on Seoul has already resulted in the South Korean decision to give up its status as a developing economy at the World Trade Organization.