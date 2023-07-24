Open Menu

Trump Slams Biden For Admitting US Running Low On Ammunition

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Former US President Donald Trump accused his successor, Joe Biden, of not being up to the task after the US commander-in-chief admitted this month that his country was running low on ammunition

"We have a man that doesn't understand what he's doing. We have a man that ... stood up and told the whole world that we have no ammunition," Trump said of Biden in an interview with Fox News.

The former president said US munition stocks were "full to the brim" when he left office three years ago. Biden confessed to CNN on July 7 that he had to send controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine because the United States was low on conventional 155mm artillery rounds, drawing criticism from Republicans.

"But if you gave it all away � terrible. The only thing worse than that is to tell the world .

.. He has told China and these other places that are hostile that we have no ammunition," the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race said.

Trump added in the interview aired Sunday that his top priority if he became president would be to make sure Europe forked out to fund Ukraine's war effort.

"I'd tell Europe � you're about $100 billion plus short. Okay? You got to pay," he said.

Trump claimed that the Europeans were "smiling all the way to the bank" because they were able to get off more easily than the US. He estimated that the country had spent $150 billion on Ukraine, versus Europe's combined $20 billion.

Earlier this month, the US Defense Department announced a new $1.3 billion security assistance package for Kiev that for the first time included 155mm cluster artillery rounds.

