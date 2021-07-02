Trump Slams Democrats After Indictment of His Organization, Its Executive Over Tax Charges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday has slammed Democrats following the indictment of his Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with the criminal tax charges.

"The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!" Trump said via his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Thursday, one of the most important figures of the Trump Organization Weisselberg pleaded not guilty in a New York court to tax crimes charges ranging over 15 years.

He was indicted on 15 felony counts that included a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, falsifying of business records, and was release without bail after the hearings with the requirement to surrender his passport.

Also on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that tax evasion investigations into activities of the Trump Organization will continue.