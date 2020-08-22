Trump Slams FDA for Dragging Feet on Coronavirus Trials

US President Donald Trump continued his assault on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday, claiming it was beholden to the "deep state" and trying to slow down human trials of coronavirus vaccines and treatments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) US President Donald Trump continued his assault on the food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday, claiming it was beholden to the "deep state" and trying to slow down human trials of coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" he tweeted.

The president claimed on Thursday that the consumer watchdog's decision to delay an emergency use authorization for blood plasma to treat COVID-19 was politically motivated and tied it to the November presidential election.