Trump Slams Fed for Keeping Uncompetitive Benchmark Rate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve, at a coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday, for not easing its monetary stance, which he claimed gave an edge to rivals.

"I'm not happy with the Fed because I think that we are following, not leading, we should be leading. I'm not happy because if you look at other central banks, largely their rate is lower than ours," he told reporters.

The US central bank cut its benchmark rate by half a point earlier in March. It is now in a range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent.

Trump said the US rate should not be higher than that of its competitors' such as Germany and Japan, where it is negative.

"What I would like to do is, frankly, to refinance our debt, very easily at a much lower rate. We have some tremendous opportunities right now," he said.

Trump said he hoped the Fed would eventually "get on board" with his administration in dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and take "much more proactive" steps.

He said he was not yet dismissing the bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, although he stressed he had the right to remove him for making "a lot of bad decisions." He also predicted the stock market will bounce back after days of turbulence.