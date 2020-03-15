UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Slams Fed For Keeping Uncompetitive Benchmark Rate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

Trump Slams Fed for Keeping Uncompetitive Benchmark Rate

US President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve, at a coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday, for not easing its monetary stance, which he claimed gave an edge to rivals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump slammed the Federal Reserve, at a coronavirus task force briefing on Saturday, for not easing its monetary stance, which he claimed gave an edge to rivals.

"I'm not happy with the Fed because I think that we are following, not leading, we should be leading. I'm not happy because if you look at other central banks, largely their rate is lower than ours," he told reporters.

The US central bank cut its benchmark rate by half a point earlier in March. It is now in a range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent.

Trump said the US rate should not be higher than that of its competitors' such as Germany and Japan, where it is negative.

"What I would like to do is, frankly, to refinance our debt, very easily at a much lower rate. We have some tremendous opportunities right now," he said.

Trump said he hoped the Fed would eventually "get on board" with his administration in dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and take "much more proactive" steps.

He said he was not yet dismissing the bank's chairman, Jerome Powell, although he stressed he had the right to remove him for making "a lot of bad decisions." He also predicted the stock market will bounce back after days of turbulence.

Related Topics

Trump Bank Germany Powell Japan March Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

8 minutes ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

21 minutes ago

France's Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4,499 With 91 ..

8 minutes ago

Ben Dunk upbeat to win against Multan Sultans

1 minute ago

Israeli Health Ministry Warns Against Panic Buying

45 minutes ago

Italy Records Nearly 3,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 175 ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.