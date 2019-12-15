UrduPoint.com
Trump Slams Fox News For Interview With 'Totally Discredited' Former FBI Director Comey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Trump Slams Fox News for Interview With 'Totally Discredited' Former FBI Director Comey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump slammed on Sunday Fox news tv channel, which plans to release an interview with former FBI Director James Comey and US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, saying that the former is "totally discredited" and accusing the latter of being "corrupt politician."

"Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam "Shifty" Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Notably, Trump himself regularly appears live on Fox News ” even more often than on other US channels.

Trump dismissed Comey om May 2017. The US Department of Justice said that he abused his power and was insubordinate after in 2016 Comey closed the probe of Hillary Clinton's use of a private server by concluding that she had been careless but did not commit any crime.

Schiff is one of Trump's main opponents among Democrats. While leading the Intelligence Committee, he participated in hearings in which Democrats gathered evidence proving the validity of Trump's impeachment proceedings.

