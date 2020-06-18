UrduPoint.com
Trump Slams 'horrible' Rulings After Supreme Court Immigration Defeat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:12 PM

Trump slams 'horrible' rulings after Supreme Court immigration defeat

President Donald Trump fired an extraordinary broadside Thursday at the US Supreme Court's "horrible & politically charged" decisions after it ruled against his bid to scrap protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation's highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans.""Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump asked.

In two tweets, Trump branded the nation's highest court biased against conservatives, saying their decisions were "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans.""Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" Trump asked.

