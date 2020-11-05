Trump Slams Pennsylvania Authorities for Saying Millions of Ballots Remain to Be Counted

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Pennsylvania state authorities for saying there were millions more ballots to be counted.

"We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are 'Millions of ballots left to be counted,'" Trump tweeted.

Trump is leading in Pennsylvania by about 7% with 64% of votes counted, official results posted by Fox news showed on Wednesday. However, around 1.4 million ballots remain to be counted, including from urban areas where Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been leading. Pennsylvania has 20 of the 270 electoral college votes that a presidential candidate must win in order to clinch the White House. Since the close of voting early Wednesday, Democrat Joe Biden has won 238 electoral college votes versus Trump's 213.