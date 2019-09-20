Trump Slams 'ridiculous' Claim By 'partisan' Whistle Blower
Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:36 PM
US President Donald Trump on Friday hotly denied any wrongdoing in a phone call with a mystery foreign leader, denouncing a "partisan" whistle blower's complaint about the communications as "ridiculous."
" "It's a partisan whistle blower," Trump fumed to reporters, referring to the unidentified intelligence official who sounded the alarm.
"I can say it was a totally appropriate conversation," Trump said.
US media has reported that the complaint centers on the president's interactions with Ukraine's leader.