Trump slams 'ridiculous' claim by 'partisan' whistle blower

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Friday hotly denied any wrongdoing in a phone call with a mystery foreign leader, denouncing a "partisan" whistle blower's complaint about the communications as "ridiculous.

" "It's a partisan whistle blower," Trump fumed to reporters, referring to the unidentified intelligence official who sounded the alarm.

"I can say it was a totally appropriate conversation," Trump said.

US media has reported that the complaint centers on the president's interactions with Ukraine's leader.