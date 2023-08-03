Open Menu

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization Of Justice' Before Court Appearance

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

Former US President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for an "unprecedented weaponization" of justice ahead of his initial court appearance on Thursday in the January 6 case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump slammed Democrats for an "unprecedented weaponization" of justice ahead of his initial court appearance on Thursday in the January 6 case.

"The Dems don't want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of 'Justice,'" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

He blamed, without providing evidence, US President Biden for instructing the attorney general to charge him, a leading Republican contender for the 2024 presidential election, "with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself.

"

The indictment by the Department of Justice, which was unsealed Tuesday, relates to Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to secure a second term, which culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

It accuses Trump of one count each of four crimes: conspiracy to threaten or oppress someone exercising a constitutional right; conspiracy to defraud the US; corruptly obstructing an official proceeding; and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

