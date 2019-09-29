(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump slammed Adam Schiff, US lawmaker from the Democratic Party, who chairs the US House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday, for twisting facts while giving testimony in the case concerning Trump's phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Liddle' Adam Schiff fraudulently and illegally inserted his made up & twisted words into my call with the Ukrainian President to make it look like I did something very wrong. He then boldly read those words to Congress and millions of people, defaming & libeling me. He must resign from Congress!

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.