Trump Slams US Lawmakers Over Claims About Attempt to Overturn Results of 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has rejected the accusations made by US Congress about him allegedly pressuring the country's Department of Justice to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The US House Oversight Committee on Friday released documents that it said show that Trump pressured the department's leadership on the matter.

"The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents ” including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020 ” that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election," Trump said in a statement.

Several US election security agencies and the Justice Department disputed Trump's allegations of election and voter fraud. The Trump campaign lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in a failed bid to reverse the 2020 election results.