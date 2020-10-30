UrduPoint.com
Trump Slams US Supreme Court Decision To Allow Mail-In Deadline Extension In N. Carolina

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday slammed the US Supreme Court's decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in the battleground state of North Carolina.

"This decision is crazy and so bad for our country. Can you imagine what will happen during that nine-day period. The election should end on November third," Trump said via Twitter.

On Thursday, the US Supreme Court rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension for mail-in ballots in North Carolina.

The Republican Party's first attempt to terminate the six-day deadline extension was struck down by the US Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the Democrats encouraging people to vote by mail and extend deadlines for the receipt of those ballots may lead to vote harvesting and election fraud.

Trump's challenger, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, narrowly leads in North Carolina by 0.7 percent, according to the most recent polls.

