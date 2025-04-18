Open Menu

Trump Softens On Zelensky, Says Mineral Deal Coming 'soon'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Trump softens on Zelensky, says mineral deal coming 'soon'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he doesn't hold Volodymyr Zelensky "responsible" for Russia's invasion of his country but continued to criticize the pro-Western Ukrainian leader.

Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that Ukraine started the war and this week accused Zelensky of responsibility for "millions" of deaths.

"I don't hold Zelensky responsible but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started," Trump said at the White House alongside visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job, OK? I am not a big fan."

Zelensky earlier this week invited Trump to visit Ukraine to see war devastation for himself, in a Sunday interview with CBS that Trump responded to with threats against the tv network.

His invitation followed a heated row at the White House in late February between the Ukrainian president, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, which played out in front of press.

Meloni told reporters that "we've been defending freedom of Ukraine together, together we can build a just and lasting peace. We support your efforts."

The far-right leader has thrown Italy's weight behind European efforts to shore up Ukraine's defences since the full-scale Russian invasion began in early 2022.

Trump added Thursday that a deal with Ukraine on extracting the war-wracked country's strategic minerals could be reached next week.

Kyiv and Washington had been close to signing a deal until a February clash between Trump and Zelensky temporarily derailed work on the agreement.

"We have a minerals deal which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday... next Thursday. Soon. And I assume they're going to live up to the deal. So we'll see. But we have a deal on that," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told AFP that a deal is targeted for April 26.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

35 minutes ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

51 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

1 hour ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

2 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

2 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

2 hours ago
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

2 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

2 hours ago
 Div. Commissioner orders intensification of securi ..

Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat ..

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres

2 hours ago

More Stories From World