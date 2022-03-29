Trump Son-in-Law Kushner Expected to Appear Before January 6 Committee This Week - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as a White House aide, is expected to appear voluntarily before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot this week, ABC news reported.

Kushner could testify before the panel virtually as early as Thursday, the report said on Monday, citing multiple sources familiar with the plans.

Kushner oversaw a substantial portfolio while in the White House, including trying to secure a middle East peace, managing the nation's medical stockpile, responsibility for construction of the wall at the US-Mexico border, and solving the opioid crisis.

Although Kushner distanced himself from the January 6 riot, members of the committee regard him as a key figure in the West Wing.

In text messages secured by the committee, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas - and a conservative activist who supported Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election - told former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that she had been communicating with Kushner about Sydney Powell, a Trump attorney who engaged in propagating and disseminating unfounded conspiracy theories about pervasive voter fraud.

The panel may ask Thomas to cooperate voluntarily in the coming days, the report added.