UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Sought Public Statement, Not Actual Probe Before Meeting Ukraine Leader - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Trump Sought Public Statement, Not Actual Probe Before Meeting Ukraine Leader - Ambassador

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needed to publicly announce an investigation - not actually conduct a probe - of a Ukrainian energy company linked to Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as allegations of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, to win a White House audience with President Donald Trump, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in a congressional testimony on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needed to publicly announce an investigation - not actually conduct a probe - of a Ukrainian energy company linked to Joe and Hunter Biden, as well as allegations of Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, to win a White House audience with President Donald Trump, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in a congressional testimony on Monday.

"He had to announce the investigations. He didn't actually have to do them as I understood it," Sondland told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee during the impeachment inquiry hearing of Trump.

Sondland previously told the Intelligence Committee that Zelenskyy's needed to announce the two investigations to obtain not only the White House meeting, but also win the release of nearly $400 million in approved US military aid.

Soundland's testimony - mostly based on first-hand knowledge - is some of the strongest to date linking a Ukrainian announcement with both a White House meeting and US military aid.

Republican lawmakers countered Soundland confirmed during the hearing that Trump said he did not seek quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine and the country's leaders never made an announcement of an investigation, while the White House meeting took place and the military aid was released.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Ukraine White House European Union Company Trump 2016 Million

Recent Stories

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

6 minutes ago

Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed t ..

1 minute ago

Two PIA staffers held in theft case at Karachi air ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directs officials to ..

1 minute ago

Trump Will Not Allow US to Enter Arms Control Deal ..

1 minute ago

Bank deposits increased by AED 17.8 billion in Oct ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.