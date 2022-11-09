UrduPoint.com

Trump 'Sowing Doubt' In Election System Amid Concerns About Midterm Integrity - Psaki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump is sowing doubt in the United States' electoral system amid concerns that the outcomes of the midterm elections could be impacted by complications at polling stations in several states, former White House Press Secretary said.

"What Trump is doing on Truth Social and what Kari Lake is doing in person at nearly every stop is sowing doubt in the system and the process to confuse and alarm people. It's false. We need to continue calling it out," Psaki said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that people who showed up to vote in Detroit, Michigan, were told they already voted and called on voters to protest the situation.

Trump also shared reports from the state of Arizona about malfunctioning voting machines in Republican-majority areas.

The statements come as polling stations begin to close in the eastern half of the continental United States and voting continues in areas farther west.

Republicans are expected to win a majority in the US House of Representatives while control of the Senate hinges on the results of several competitive races in key states.

Psaki suggested that the midterm elections outcome may not be reflective of Biden's chances of a prospective 2024 reelection bid.

"No races (have) been called yet and they won't be for a while, but just some facts for your back pocket. Bill Clinton lost 54 House seats in 1994, Barack Obama lost 63 in 2010 and both went on to win re-election," she said.

Voting and tabulation will continue throughout Tuesday night and potentially into the coming days as results are finalized.

