UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Speaks To Egypt's Sisi On Supporting Nile Dam Deal - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:30 AM

Trump Speaks to Egypt's Sisi on Supporting Nile Dam Deal - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to express support for reaching a deal over the disputed Nile dam project, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

The Trump administration offered to host talks on November 6 between officials from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to settle the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt. President Trump expressed support for Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan's ongoing negotiations to reach a collaborative agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam," Deere said on Monday.

Earlier, Sisi expressed confidence that the talks under the auspices of the United States would lead to success in finding solutions to the disputed dam.

Since 2012, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Experts believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt. The three states have held over a dozen talks since the start of the construction but the disagreements persist.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt White House Trump Dam Lead Ethiopia United States Sudan November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

4 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

4 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

5 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

5 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

5 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.