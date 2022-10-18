Trump Speaks With Kanye West, Duo Plans to Have Dinner Amid Anti-Semitism Claims - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump spoke with artist Kanye West, also known as Ye, and made plans to have dinner with the rapper in the future amid criticism of both figures for remarks considered anti-Semitic, Politico said in a report.

Trump and Ye spoke over the phone on Monday following the latter's decision to purchase social media platform Parler, the report said, citing a person familiar with the call. The decision came after other platforms including Twitter and Instagram banned Ye for violating policies on anti-Semitic language.

Ye has been criticized for claims made in recent interviews, including that Jewish people hold disproportionate power in the media and music industries and that black people are the real Jewish people - remarks considered anti-Semitic, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

"Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has recently used his media presence and social influence to espouse antisemitic tropes about Jewish intimidation, power and control," ADL said in a blog post on Ye's remarks.

"After Ye's most recent remarks, prominent conspiracy theorists, extremist groups and antisemitic influencers were quick to leverage his words to both express support and promote their own beliefs."

Trump was likewise criticized in recent days for claiming that the American Jewish community was not grateful for his support of Israel as president. Trump's remarks are "insulting and disgusting," ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

The confirmed dinner between Trump and Ye has yet to be formally scheduled, the report said. The two previously met during Trump's presidency to talk about criminal justice reform.

Ye ran against Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, garnering over 70,000 votes. Ye has also stated his intention to run again in 2024.

Parler, the social media company set to be acquired by Ye, is currently run by George Farmer, husband of commentator Candace Owens, the report also said. Last week, Ye and Owens, both of whom are black, received criticism for wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts to the Paris Fashion Week.