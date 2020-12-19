UrduPoint.com
Trump Speaks With Macron To Wish Him Speedy Recovery - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Speaks With Macron to Wish Him Speedy Recovery - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with France's President Emmanuel Macron wished him a speedy recovery after the French leader was infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Friday.

"Yesterday, President Donald Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. President Trump wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties," Deere said via Twitter.

On Thursday, the Elysee palace reported that Macron tested positive for COVID-19. The president has self-isolated at La Lanterne residence in Versailles and continues to work remotely.

Earlier in the day, Macron said he was experiencing fatigue and headaches.

