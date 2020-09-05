UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Special Envoy Grenell Says US Not Party To Serbia-Kosovo Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump Special Envoy Grenell Says US Not Party to Serbia-Kosovo Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US Special Representative Richard Grenell said during a press briefing on Friday that the United States is not a party to the Serbia-Kosovo agreement signed in the Oval Office earlier in the day.

"They did not sign with the United States," Grenell told reporters, adding that Washington is not a signatory to the agreement.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti agreed to normalize economic ties as part of a US-brokered deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Trump United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers and police of rape

4 minutes ago

Balochistan assets could develop through private p ..

4 minutes ago

Shooting in Canadian Province of Ontario Leaves 5 ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Calls For Urgent Global Action on Non-Communic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.