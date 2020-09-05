Trump Special Envoy Grenell Says US Not Party to Serbia-Kosovo Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) US Special Representative Richard Grenell said during a press briefing on Friday that the United States is not a party to the Serbia-Kosovo agreement signed in the Oval Office earlier in the day.

"They did not sign with the United States," Grenell told reporters, adding that Washington is not a signatory to the agreement.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti agreed to normalize economic ties as part of a US-brokered deal.