Trump Spoke to Putin to Commemorate Victory Day, Discuss Progress on Virus - White House

President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone to honor Victory Day, discuss the coronavirus pandemic and reiterate US readiness to send assistance if needed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone to honor Victory Day, discuss the coronavirus pandemic and reiterate US readiness to send assistance if needed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump and President Putin discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump said the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home and is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.