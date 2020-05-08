Trump Spoke to Putin to Commemorate Victory Day, Discuss COVID-19 Progress - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone to honor Victory Day, discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and reiterate the United States' readiness to send assistance if needed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday

"Today, [President] Donald Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump and President Putin discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump said the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home, but� is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.

The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries.

May 9 is widely celebrated in Russia and former Soviet republics as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II - referred to there as the Great Patriotic War.

Putin ordered postponing the annual military Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment rally in Moscow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.

The number casualties in the Soviet Union during World War II have been estimated at 27 million. The Soviet military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than a half of the total allied death toll.