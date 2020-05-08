UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Spoke To Putin To Commemorate Victory Day, Discuss COVID-19 Progress - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:38 AM

Trump Spoke to Putin to Commemorate Victory Day, Discuss COVID-19 Progress - White House

US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone to honor Victory Day, discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and reiterate the United States' readiness to send assistance if needed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone to honor Victory Day, discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and reiterate the United States' readiness to send assistance if needed, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Thursday.

"Today, [President] Donald Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to commemorate and reflect upon the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day," Deere said via Twitter. "President Trump and President Putin discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus pandemic."

Trump said the United States is working hard to care for Americans at home, but� is also ready to provide assistance to any country in need, including Russia.

The 75th anniversary of the end of World War II is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in the post-Soviet countries.

May 9 is widely celebrated in Russia and former Soviet republics as Victory Day over Nazi Germany in World War II - referred to there as the Great Patriotic War.

Putin ordered postponing the annual military Victory Day parade and the Immortal Regiment rally in Moscow due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.

The number casualties in the Soviet Union during World War II have been estimated at 27 million. The Soviet military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than a half of the total allied death toll.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Twitter White House Trump Germany Progress Vladimir Putin United States May World War Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

41 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

1 hour ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.