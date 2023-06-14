UrduPoint.com

Trump Spokesperson Compares US To Dictatorship As He Surrenders To Miami Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Spokesperson Compares US to Dictatorship as He Surrenders to Miami Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States resembles dictatorships where politically motivated prosecutions of opponents are commonplace, spokesperson for Donald Trump Alina Habba said on Tuesday after the former US president arrived at a Federal courthouse in Miami for his first appearance in the classified documents case.

"We are at a turning point in our nation's history. The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships, like Cuba, and Venezuela. It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted, and put into jail," Habba told reporters who gathered at the court.

Donald Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta arrived at the courthouse in Miami for their booking procedure and initial court appearance. Both defendants are now considered legally under arrest until the court decides whether to release them on bail.

On Friday, the US government released the indictment against Trump and Nauta. Prosecutors charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

The indictment co-charges Nauta with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and scheming to conceal. In addition, the indictment charges Nauta with a separate count of making false statements and representations.

The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

Related Topics

Election Jail Trump Nauta Miami United States Cuba Venezuela Government Court

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

26 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

37 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

23 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

23 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy fo ..

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.