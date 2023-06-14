Trump Spokesperson Compares US to Dictatorship as He Surrenders to Miami Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States resembles dictatorships where politically motivated prosecutions of opponents are commonplace, spokesperson for Donald Trump Alina Habba said on Tuesday after the former US president arrived at a Federal courthouse in Miami for his first appearance in the classified documents case.

"We are at a turning point in our nation's history. The targeting prosecution of a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships, like Cuba, and Venezuela. It is commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted, and put into jail," Habba told reporters who gathered at the court.

Donald Trump and his assistant Waltine Nauta arrived at the courthouse in Miami for their booking procedure and initial court appearance. Both defendants are now considered legally under arrest until the court decides whether to release them on bail.

On Friday, the US government released the indictment against Trump and Nauta. Prosecutors charged Trump with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal, and making false statements and representations.

The indictment co-charges Nauta with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and scheming to conceal. In addition, the indictment charges Nauta with a separate count of making false statements and representations.

The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.