Trump Statements On Coronavirus Pandemic Create Skepticism Among US Voters - Poll

Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:41 PM

President Donald Trump credibility in attempting to reassure the public that the US government is effectively addressing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) declined sharply in the past month, according to a National Public Radio (NPR)/Marist poll on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) President Donald Trump credibility in attempting to reassure the public that the US government is effectively addressing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) declined sharply in the past month, according to a National Public Radio (NPR)/Marist poll on Tuesday.

"Just 46 percent of Americans now say the Federal government is doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, down from 61 percent in February," an NPR report on the poll said.

Moreover, Trump rates worst of all individuals and groups tested, be it public health officials, state and local leaders or the news media. More Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the pandemic than approve by a 49 percent - 44 percent margin, the report said.

However, the report noted that the views of Trump's coronavirus pronouncements tack with the president's overall job approval rating, which the poll put at 43 percent.

Trump initially downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus outbreak and that appears to have affected how seriously some Americans, particularly Republicans, are taking the threat of the highly contagious disease, the report said.

Most recently, Trump has warned people to avoid congregating in groups of ten or more until the epidemic subsides.

