Trump Still Involved In Election-Related Litigation - White House Spokeswoman

Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Still Involved in Election-Related Litigation - White House Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump continues his legal fight for re-election, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters when asked whether Trump recognizes Joe Biden's win after the Electoral College vote.

"The President is still involved in ongoing litigation related to the election. Yesterday's vote was one step in the constitutional process. I'll leave it to him and refer you to the campaign for more on that litigation," McEnany said during a press briefing.

The Electoral College, whose members convened on Monday in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, confirmed Biden's victory by handing him 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

While Biden has been for over a month widely referred to as president-elect and has started the transition process, Trump has said he won the election and sought relief to his claims of fraud by seeking recounts and by filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

