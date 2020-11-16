Trump Stopped Focusing on Fight Against COVID-19 in Recent Weeks Amid Election - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US incumbent President Donald Trump has stopped focusing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks in light of the presidential election, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, several weeks before the November 3 election, Trump practically stopped dealing with issued related to the fight against COVID-19, shifting his focus directly to the election campaign.

Sources say that the incumbent president has even started to ignore the advice of his own experts in the field of health and medicine. A senior administration official told the media outlet that Trump had stopped to receive regular reports about the situation with coronavirus in the country. The president himself rarely reads the daily reports of the White House coordinator for the fight against COVID-19.

The news comes as the United States continues to be the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of coronavirus cases (nearly 11 million) and fatalities (more than 245,000). Over the past several days, the Unites States has set new records of daily coronavirus cases.

Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election, but said at the same time that the vote was "rigged," reiterating his previous claims of widespread voting fraud.

Although the official results of the presidential election are yet to be declared, as the vote counting continues, projections of major US media showed last week that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to claim victory. Trump, on his part, demanded suspension of the counting of votes and probes into alleged violations.