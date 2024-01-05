Trump storms Iowa in crucial test of 2024 chances

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Donald Trump will face US voters for the first time in years when Iowa's presidential nomination contest on January 15 offers the clearest insight yet into whether he can convert his expansive polling leads into a stunning White House return.

The Republican ex-president had looked out for the count after leaving Washington under a cloud following the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob seeking to keep the defeated tycoon in power.

Out on bail in four jurisdictions and facing the potential collapse of his business empire in his native New York, his prospects have hardly improved during his years out of office.

Yet the 77-year-old showman has turned his legal woes -- 91 felony charges over business fraud, mishandled classified documents and a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election -- into a rallying cry to galvanize his loyal base.

He is now well-placed to be named the party's standard-bearer to take on President Joe Biden in November, with a commanding lead in polls and momentum in the early states that his rivals have been unable to blunt.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading the field in Iowa's caucuses -- where Republicans gather to pick their preferred nominee -- with 51 percent support.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley trail at 18 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Trump's campaign -- a more professional and focused operation than in previous elections -- hasn't been resting on its laurels, building a network of "precinct captains" to corral support in Iowa.