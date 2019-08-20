UrduPoint.com
Trump Stresses Need To Reduce India-Pakistan 'tensions' In Modi Phone Call: White House

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan 'tensions' in Modi phone call: White House

US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a reduction of tension between India and Pakistan over the disputed Kashmir region.

"The president conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan, and maintaining peace in the region," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon."

