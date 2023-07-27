Open Menu

Trump Struggling To Recruit Lawyers Due To Reputation As Difficult Client - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Trump Struggling to Recruit Lawyers Due to Reputation as Difficult Client - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Lawyers are refusing to defend former US President Donald Trump in the January 6 Capitol attack case because of his reputation as a difficult client and possible legal risks, US magazine Rolling Stones reported, citing sources.

Trump's team has been trying in recent weeks to recruit new lawyers to defend against expected indictments in the Capitol attack case and alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the sources said. The search is complicated for several reasons, one of which is that Trump is known to be a difficult client, according to the report.

One of the lawyers whose services were sought by Trump's team told Rolling Stones that he turned down the offer because of a long list of legal risks faced by the former president's personal attorneys.

Other lawyers who initially agreed to protect Trump later declined because of concerns raised by their colleagues, the report said. Some of them refused because they feared that their companies would lose other clients as a result, the magazine noted.

Some of the lawyers, analyzing Trump's case on January 6 attack, believe it is a losing case for the defense, according to the report.

On July 18, after receiving a letter from the US Department of Justice, Trump said he expected to be arrested and indicted in the Capitol storming case.

On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 election. Trump claimed that results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud, robbing him of victory.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Lawyers Trump January July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

17 minutes ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

47 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

3 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

3 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

3 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From World