Trump Struggling to Recruit Lawyers Due to Reputation as Difficult Client - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Lawyers are refusing to defend former US President Donald Trump in the January 6 Capitol attack case because of his reputation as a difficult client and possible legal risks, US magazine Rolling Stones reported, citing sources.

Trump's team has been trying in recent weeks to recruit new lawyers to defend against expected indictments in the Capitol attack case and alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the sources said. The search is complicated for several reasons, one of which is that Trump is known to be a difficult client, according to the report.

One of the lawyers whose services were sought by Trump's team told Rolling Stones that he turned down the offer because of a long list of legal risks faced by the former president's personal attorneys.

Other lawyers who initially agreed to protect Trump later declined because of concerns raised by their colleagues, the report said. Some of them refused because they feared that their companies would lose other clients as a result, the magazine noted.

Some of the lawyers, analyzing Trump's case on January 6 attack, believe it is a losing case for the defense, according to the report.

On July 18, after receiving a letter from the US Department of Justice, Trump said he expected to be arrested and indicted in the Capitol storming case.

On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 election. Trump claimed that results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud, robbing him of victory.