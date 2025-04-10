Trump Stuns With Tariff Backtrack But Hikes China Rate To 125%
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump abruptly paused tariffs on most countries, sparking euphoria on global markets Thursday, but upped the ante on a brutal trade war with superpower rival China.
After days of market turmoil, stocks on Wall Street and across Asia saw huge surges in reaction to Trump's announcement that he was halting a levy hike for almost all nations for 90 days.
But Trump also said he was raising tariffs on China to 125 percent because of a "lack of respect."
Trump denied that he had backtracked on the tariffs, telling reporters that "you have to be flexible."
"People were jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting yippy, a little bit afraid," Trump said. "Yippy" is a term in sports to describe a loss of nerves.
He said he had been watching the "very tricky" state of the crucial US bonds market before his decision.
"I saw last night where people were getting a little queasy," he said, as US bond yields rose during the stocks sell-off -- a major economic red light as American sovereign government debt is normally seen as a safe haven for investors in troubled times.
Trump also predicted that trade deals will be made with all countries, including China, which has for now, refused to roll back on retaliatory tariffs on US goods.
"A deal's going to be made with China. A deal's going to be made with every one of them," Trump said, adding however that China's leaders "don't quite know how to go about it."
Trump also said that he "can't imagine" increasing Chinese tariffs more than he has.
