Trump Submitted to Senate Arms Control Envoy Nomination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump submitted for the Senate's approval the nomination of Marshall Billingslea to be the next Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, the White House said in a press release.

"Marshall Billingslea, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security," the release said on Monday.

Billingslea, former Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Terrorist Financing, will be responsible for attempts to negotiate with Russia and China a comprehensive strategic arms control regime, Trump's initiative to replace an expiring New START.

Among 30 nominations, the White House submitted to the Senate an appointment of Julie Fisher to be next US Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus. Fisher is a career member of the senior foreign service, class of Counselor, according to the release.