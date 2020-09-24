UrduPoint.com
Trump Sued For Allegedly Stealing Niece's Inheritance - Court Documents

Thu 24th September 2020

US President Donald Trump was hit with a half-million-dollar lawsuit for allegedly stealing his niece's inheritance, court documents revealed on Thursday

"Mary Trump was a teenager who inherited Interests of extraordinary value upon the premature death of her father. Her aunt and uncles - who called Mary 'honeybunch' - promised to watch over her Interests for her benefit. Instead, they swindled her. They conspired with her trustee, maneuvered to steal her money, and lied to her about it," the lawsuit said. "Plaintiff Mary L. Trump hereby demands a trial by jury (and) compensatory damages in excess of $500,000."

The lawsuit also retraces some of the allegations Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, made in her book about the president entitled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," which was published in July.

The suit was filed in a New York state court in Manhattan against the president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and the estate of his brother Robert Trump, who died in August.

Mary Trump accused the president and the other defendants of moving to "squeeze" her out as they maneuvered to take control of the estate of her grandfather Fred Trump, the father of Donald Trump, who died in 1999.

"And in the end, they threatened her, put her infant nephew's life at risk, and used their position of power to con her into signing her interests away," says the suit, which seeks redress for fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment, inducement and misrepresentation, among others charges.

Trump, responding to his niece's book last month, dismissed it as "lies" and a political hit job ahead of the November 3 US election where the Republican president is locked in a tough battle with his Demoratic challenger Joe Biden.

