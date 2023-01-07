UrduPoint.com

Trump Sued Over Death Of Capitol Police Officer Who Died During Insurrection - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Trump Sued Over Death of Capitol Police Officer Who Died During Insurrection - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Former President Donald Trump and two other individuals who participated in the Capitol insurrection two years ago are being sued over the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in January 2021, court documents revealed.

"The peaceful transfer of power is a sacrament of American democracy . Defendant Donald Trump, together with other co-conspirators , defiled that orderly transition through a campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric which led to the ransacking ofthe United States Capitol as part of an insurrectionist effort on January 6, 2021 by Defendants Julian Khater and George Tanios ,and many others. That attack on the United States Capitol cost US Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick, who was bravely defending the cradle of American Democracy, his life," the lawsuit said on Friday.

The lawsuit is filed by Sicknick's longtime partner, Sandra Garza, who is seeking $10 million from Trump, Khater, and Tanios.

Garza is responsible for Sicknick's estate following his death, according to media reports.

Garza argues that Trump played a key role in her partner's death.

Two years ago Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election. The incident launched congressional panel probes and Federal investigations that have seen over 950 charged for their involvement.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters launched numerous probes claiming voter fraud in the 2020 election but none was found.

Related Topics

Election Attack Police Democracy Trump George United States January Congress 2020 Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

3 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

3 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

4 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

4 hours ago
 UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Cea ..

UN Has Not Observed Major Fighting Since Putin Ceasefire Order - Spokesperson

4 hours ago
 White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With ..

White House Says Has Vehicles to Communicate With Congress, Sees No Risks to US ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.