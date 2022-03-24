Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusing Him of Colluding With Russia - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has initiated legal action Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and others persons for falsely claiming he tried to rig the 2016 US presidential election and for falsely accusing him of colluding with Russia, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"The Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty," the document said. "The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme - falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources - are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison."