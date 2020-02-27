UrduPoint.com
Trump Sues New York Times For Defamation Over Russia Conspiracy Claims - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

Trump Sues New York Times for Defamation Over Russia Conspiracy Claims - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Trump campaign sued the New York Times for allegedly publishing false claims that the campaign conspired with Russia in the 2016 election, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

"The Campaign...

files this lawsuit to: publicly establish the truth, properly inform The Times' readers (and the rest of the world) of the true facts, and seek appropriate remedies for the harm caused by The Times' intentional false reporting," the lawsuit said. "The Campaign hereby demands a trial by jury."

The lawsuit alleges that the New York Times knowingly published false claims that Trump struck a deal with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton in exchange for crafting a pro-Kremlin foreign policy, starting with relief from Obama administration economic sanctions.

