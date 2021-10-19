Trump Sues US House Capitol Attack Committee, National Archives - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the US House committee investigating the Capitol attack and the National Archives and Records Administration to block them from releasing records related to the January 6 siege, court documents revealed on Monday.

The complaint argues that the committee's investigation is illegal and its request for White House records seeks to obtain them with no reasonable connection to the January 6 riot.