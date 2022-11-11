UrduPoint.com

Trump Suggests CNN Create Conservative Network That Features Only Him

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump suggested that the CNN news outlet would be very successful if it established a conservative network that will solely feature him.

"If CNN were smart, they'd open up a conservative network, only have me on, and it would be the most successful network in history," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Trump said Fox News, Twitter and even Facebook (designated and outlawed in Russia as extremist organization) have only been successful because of him.

Trump pointed out that Facebook has lost almost $90 billion, referring to the settlement agreement that its parent company Meta (also outlawed in Russia) agreed to pay over a class action lawsuit challenging the company's policy that allowed the social network to track users' activities on the internet.

Trump may announce his bid for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday. During a rally this week, he said he had planned to make a "big announcement" on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

