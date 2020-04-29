Trump Suggests Cutting Off Flights From Brazil, Other Countries Over COVID-19 Concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump during remarks at the White House on Tuesday suggested suspending international flights from Brazil and other countries as an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You let us know," Trump said when he asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if the state would consider suspending flights from Brazil and other countries that may be hot spots of the virus.

Trump said his administration will soon make a decision on whether to require airlines to conduct preflight testing of travelers for COVID-19 prior to travel to the United States.

The United States currently has a temporary entry ban for foreign travelers from China, Iran, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the European Schengen area which includes 26 countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The United States has more than 994,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 56,700 deaths caused by the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.