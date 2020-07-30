Trump Suggests Delaying US Election Until People Can Safely Vote Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the November US presidential election due to concerns about fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the vote should be held when polling can be conducted safely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the November US presidential election due to concerns about fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the vote should be held when polling can be conducted safely.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said via Twitter.