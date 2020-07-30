UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Suggests Delaying US Election Until People Can Safely Vote Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Trump Suggests Delaying US Election Until People Can Safely Vote Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the November US presidential election due to concerns about fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the vote should be held when polling can be conducted safely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the November US presidential election due to concerns about fraud and the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that the vote should be held when polling can be conducted safely.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Election USA Vote Twitter Trump November 2020

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

26 minutes ago

Operators anticipate double booking of sacrifice t ..

4 minutes ago

Estonia, Latvia Poised to Build Common Offshore Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court to hear case seeking lawyer a ..

4 minutes ago

Minister visits cattle markets, inspects vaccinati ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.