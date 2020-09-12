Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to Relations With Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed optimism about the prospect of warming relations between Israel and both Palestine and Iran after Bahrain followed in the steps of the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

"You're going to have the Palestinians in a very good position, they want to come, they more than want to come in, because all of their friends are in," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I can see a lot of good things happening with respect to the Palestinians."

He added that he believes something "very positive" could happen with regard to Iran.

Trump's comments came on the heels of his announcement via Twitter that Bahrain and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations, following a similar deal reached between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.

"Things are happening in the Middle East nobody thought was even possible," Trump said. "When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos."

Trump said their was "tremendous enthusiasm" among countries in the Middle East to join the UAE and Bahrain in signing peace accords, saying they would do so "very quickly."

Both historic agreements will be signed at the White House ceremony next Tuesday.