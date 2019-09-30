UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Suggests US House Intelligence Chairman Should Be Arrested For 'Treason'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:47 PM

Trump Suggests US House Intelligence Chairman Should Be Arrested for 'Treason'

President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up his criticism of US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and suggested that the lawmaker should be arrested for treason

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up his criticism of US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and suggested that the lawmaker should be arrested for treason.

"Rep.

Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" Trump said via Twitter.

During a House hearing last Thursday, Schiff provided his own interpretation of Trump's controversial July 25 telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The lawmaker later said his reading of the transcript was intended to be partly a "parody."

Related Topics

Hearing Twitter Trump Reading July Congress

Recent Stories

Rohail, Hammad hit half centuries for Northern

7 minutes ago

Only 15.1 overs possible on day two in Abbottabad

17 minutes ago

18 companies receive CSR label: Dubai Chamber

21 minutes ago

RTA accelerates efforts to start shuttle service t ..

3 minutes ago

Northamptonshire re-sign Pakistan all-rounder Fahe ..

3 minutes ago

PHA to plant seasonal flowers at green-belts: Janj ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.