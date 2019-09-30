Trump Suggests US House Intelligence Chairman Should Be Arrested for 'Treason'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up his criticism of US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and suggested that the lawmaker should be arrested for treason.

"Rep.

Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason?" Trump said via Twitter.

During a House hearing last Thursday, Schiff provided his own interpretation of Trump's controversial July 25 telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The lawmaker later said his reading of the transcript was intended to be partly a "parody."