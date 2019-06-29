Trump Suggests US, Russia Step Up Trade After 'Great Discussion' With Putin at G20

US President Donald Trump said Saturday there was too little trade going on with Russia after he met President Vladimir Putin on G20 margins in Osaka, Japan

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Saturday there was too little trade going on with Russia after he met President Vladimir Putin on G20 margins in Osaka, Japan.

"We had a great discussion, President Putin and myself. I think it was really a tremendous discussion," the US president told reporters at the closing press conference before going to South Korea.

Trump said the two countries could do fantastically well if they stepped up trade, particularly in natural resources.

"I think they'd like to do trade with the US and they have great product. They have very rich land, a lot of oil, a lot of minerals and the kind of things that we like. I can see trade going on with Russia. We can do fantastically well. We do very little trade with Russia, which is ridiculous," he said.