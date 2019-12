US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that the United States and China are on the verge of signing an agreement on bilateral trade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that the United States and China are on the verge of signing an agreement on bilateral trade.

"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said via Twitter.